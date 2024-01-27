You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Xavi Hernandez
The team lost 3-5 against Villarreal and is further and further away from the lead.
Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, announced this Saturday, after losing in LaLiga against Villarreal at the Lluís Companys Stadium (3-5), that he will not continue in office as of June 30.
“I want to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as coach. We have been speaking with the president (Joan Laporta), Rafa Yuste, Alejando Echevarría, Deco (the members of the sports commission) and the staff, and we believe that the situation deserves a change of course,” he explained at a press conference.
“As a culé, I cannot allow this situation. The club needs a change in dynamics, and this will free the players. We play with too much tension,” summarized the coach.
🚨 Xavi announces that he will stop being Barça coach at the end of the season 🚨
“The situation deserves a change of course. As a culé I cannot allow this situation.”pic.twitter.com/BG8gBG9AJl
— Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) January 27, 2024
News in development.
With Efe
