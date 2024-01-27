You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mario Sabato and Iván Mejía.
The journalist also referred to the arrival of Rubén D. Arcila to Espn.
This week the topic of the narrators of the cycling broadcasts in Colombia has moved a lot after the confirmation of the arrival of the Argentine Mario Sabato to RCN television.
His gap at Espn, a network to which he belonged for 15 years, has been filled by Rubén Darío Arcila, a man of experience and who was a radio personality in past years.
(Mario Sabato confesses in Colombia: 'Nairo Quintana's triumph changed my life')(Moving cry of the national cycling champion, video that goes around the world)
harsh comment
Sabato already debuted with RCN in the cycling Nationals and has been characterized as a follower of Colombian cyclists.
Arcila will be next to Oscar Restrepo Pérezwith whom he shared broadcasts on several occasions in Europe Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España and Tour de France.
Restrepo uploaded a photo with Ardila to his social networks and in the message he welcomed his coworker.
The comments were immediate and Ivan Mejia, one of the most recognized soccer commentators in the country, and who is retired, commented on the publication.
He was forceful when he stated: I always prefer Rubencho to the Argentine Sabato,” stated Mejía.
(Josep Guardiola: unexpected reaction to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool)
Sports
