This week the topic of the narrators of the cycling broadcasts in Colombia has moved a lot after the confirmation of the arrival of the Argentine Mario Sabato to RCN television.

His gap at Espn, a network to which he belonged for 15 years, has been filled by Rubén Darío Arcila, a man of experience and who was a radio personality in past years.

harsh comment

Sabato already debuted with RCN in the cycling Nationals and has been characterized as a follower of Colombian cyclists.

Arcila will be next to Oscar Restrepo Pérezwith whom he shared broadcasts on several occasions in Europe Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España and Tour de France.

Restrepo uploaded a photo with Ardila to his social networks and in the message he welcomed his coworker.

The comments were immediate and Ivan Mejia, one of the most recognized soccer commentators in the country, and who is retired, commented on the publication.

He was forceful when he stated: I always prefer Rubencho to the Argentine Sabato,” stated Mejía.

