Scientists believe they have developed a near-instant Covid-19 diagnostic test, which uses X-ray technology instead of PCR tests, with an accuracy of 98%.

According to the newspaper ‘The Mirror’, which quotes experts from the University of the West of Scotland, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) program would offer results in a few minutes and would be a great boost for the healthcare team.

+ Learn how to request a quick test through the health plan

The speed of results would help in the frontline battle against the deadly virus. A PCR test normally takes about two hours to reveal a positive or negative result, but this mechanism detects the virus much faster.

An AI process uses an algorithm to analyze visual images and make a quick diagnosis. Naeem Ramzan led the team, which also involved Gabriel Okolo and Stamos Katsigiannis.

In his latest update, the official said that “there has long been a need for a fast and reliable tool that can detect Covid-19, which has become even more important with the rise of the Ômicron variant”.

“Several countries are unable to perform a large number of tests due to limited diagnostic tools, but this new technique uses easily accessible technology to quickly detect the virus,” he explained.

However, the official points out that “the symptoms of Covid-19 are not visible on X-rays during the early stages of infection, so it is important to note that the technology cannot fully replace PCR tests”.

“Despite this, it can still play an important role in reducing the spread of the virus, especially when PCRs are not readily available,” he said. “It can be crucial and life-saving in diagnosing severe cases of the virus, helping to determine the treatment needed,” he added.

