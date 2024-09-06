The Alexandre Files account, created by X to publish what the platform considers to be illegal orders from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), released this Friday (6) another official letter signed by Moraes, dated November 14, 2022, where the minister demands that both X – still called Twitter – and Facebook block and send the registration data of the accounts of three users within a period of two hours under penalty of a fine of R$100,000 per day.

The letter in question was sent to X and Facebook in the context of the investigations conducted by Moraes in the controversial “fake news” inquiry.

“I hereby inform you that a decision has been issued in the confidential process mentioned above, for IMMEDIATE compliance, in the following terms:

I DETERMINE that a letter be sent to the companies FACEBOOK and TWITTER so that they block the profiles/pages/groups linked to the defendant and listed below, within a maximum period of 2 (two) hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R$100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais), with the provision of the registration data to the SUPREME COURT and the full preservation of its content”, says the text of the document.

The document was published by the Alexandre Files account. The posts were accessed by Gazeta do Povo from a connection outside Brazil. | Reproduction/X/Alexandre Files

The profiles mentioned in Moraes’ letter are those of Davi Sacer (@DaviSacer), a famous Brazilian gospel singer and composer, and the users: @carloscabarilbr1 and @heytauat, who are no longer available on the platform. The posts were accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.

“Another example of Alexandre de Moraes’ misconduct was his illegal order to censor Davi Sacer, a renowned Brazilian gospel singer,” the account said when sharing the Supreme Court justice’s letter. “As usual, Moraes’ order provided no justification and required the censorship of Sacer’s social media accounts in just 2 hours, in violation of the Brazilian Constitution,” it said.

The Alexandre Files account mentioned in its post a report by Glenn Greenwald published in S. Paulo Newspaperin which, according to her, the real reason behind the blocking request and the request for Sacer’s account data is revealed.

“Reports from Glenn Greenwald and Folha de S. Paulo, the largest-circulation newspaper in Brazil, revealed Moraes’ motive for censoring Sacer: simply because Sacer reposted some posts about a legal protest in New York against Moraes,” the account on X cites.

“Even Moraes’ own advisors opposed his illegal decree. However, they were advised to proceed with the censorship order, because that was Moraes’ wish,” he concluded.

Post in Portuguese by Alexandre Files. The publication was accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil. Photo: Reproduction/X/Alexandre Files

OX has been suspended in Brazil since last Saturday (31) by order of Moraes.

THE People’s Gazette contacted the STF to request a position from Moraes and the Court regarding the publication. In response, the STF said it would not comment on the case.