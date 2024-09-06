At the beginning of September Matheus Pavlak He was found dead inside his apartment, located in Brazil, after having allegedly suffered a heart attackaccording to the Military Fire Department of Santa Catarina

According to the criteria of

According to local media, the Fire Department had received a call informing them of a young man who was unconscious inside a house. When the officers arrived at the scene, They confirmed that the man had no vital signs.

All hard work will be rewarded, always believe that no matter how long it takes!

The young man, who was barely 19 years old, had become an example to follow, due to his perseverance and discipline in overcome the obesity he suffered from since he was a child.

At the age of 14, the disease led him to make the decision to change his lifestyle, becoming one of the best-known bodybuilders in the neighboring country.

On social media, ““the young promise of bodybuilding”as his closest friends used to describe him, posted videos and photographs showing the process he had been undertaking for five years.

“All hard work will be rewarded, always believe that no matter how long it takes!” was one of the messages he used to leave in some of his post.

Competitions in which Matheus Pavlak participated

Matheus Pavlak came to compete in the Mr. Bluemanu contestin the Junior Bodybuilder and Under-23 categories.

Additionally, he competed in Sardine Classicwhere she finished in 4th place in the Classic Physique Teen category.

Friends mourn his death

Pavlak’s sudden death has left the Brazilian bodybuilding world in mourning. In fact, some of his friends and coaches expressed heartfelt messages through social media, describing him as a person “spectacular” and a “respected athlete”.

“Today is a sad day. The loss of a great friend, a spectacular boy who leaves us early, a tragedy that took us by surprise. He had a bright future ahead of him, a respectable athlete. God has his plans, it is difficult to understand, I have no words to express the weight it has on my heart.“, were some of the words of the first trainer he had when he started in bodybuilding.

Matheus Pavlak with his first coach. Photo:Social networks Share

Luis Gustavo Ineichen, The bodybuilder and friend of Pavlak mourned his passing, saying that after learning of his death he was left speechless to describe what they are feeling at this moment: “My God, may you receive him as an angel and comfort all those who are left here without knowing what to do,” he commented on his social networks.

Matheus Pavlak with his friend Luiz Gustavo Ineichen. Photo:Social networks Share

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS