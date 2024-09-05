Argentine President Javier Milei referred this Thursday (5) to the suspension of the social network X in Brazil, stating that “who, other than a tyrant, who is wrong in everything, can endorse such an act of oppression”, referring to the President of Brazil, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

Speaking at the 3rd Regional Meeting of the Madrid Forum, Milei criticized the Brazilian Justice system, “addicted to the power of the PT”, for suspending the X in Brazil last Saturday (31).

The suspension of the social network owned by Elon Musk was ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom Musk himself has described as a “dictator”, and ratified last Monday (2) by the five members of the First Panel of the body.

The decision was made after Musk’s X did not comply with orders issued by Moraes and the Supreme Court, which required the removal of dozens of profiles and content from the platform, including those of politicians and several other people linked to the Brazilian right, as well as the sending of data. Musk classifies the orders issued by the minister as illegal and a means of censoring political opponents.

Milei emphasized that X is “the public arena, where Brazilian and world citizens can express their voice and express their disagreement”, which is why she said that “they want to ban the space where citizens freely exchange their ideas”.

The Argentine president was the first to lead an edition of the Madrid Forum, an initiative of the Disenso Foundation, the think tank of the right-wing Spanish party Vox, which takes place this Thursday and Friday (6) at the Palacio Libertad – formerly the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) – and which is attended by Ibero-American leaders, such as the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and former Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast.

Abascal spoke before Milei, whom he described as “ahead of the rest”, in front of representatives from Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, Chile, Honduras, Hungary, Colombia, the United States, Uruguay, El Salvador and Spain.