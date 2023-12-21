Super League, UEFA responds: “EU ruling does not imply approval of the Super League”

The EU ruling gives a historic assist to the Super League and a blow to UEFA and FIFA. But the European continental organization led by Ceferin points out: “We take note but the sentence does not imply the approval or validation of the so-called 'super league', but rather highlights a historic shortcoming in UEFA's pre-authorization framework, a technical aspect that has already been recognized and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules.”

UEFA explains that “The Court of Justice stated that the rules for admission to UEFA and FIFA competitions must be transparent, not that they necessarily have to admit the Super League. Already in 2022, UEFA had established a procedure to authorize new competitions to which the Super League can join.”

“UEFA remains resolute in its commitment to supporting the European football pyramid, ensuring that it continues to serve the wider interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sporting model collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, European institutions, governments and partners – underlines UEFA after the opinion of the EU Court on the Super League – We trust that the European football pyramid based on solidarity, which fans and all interested parties have declared as their irreplaceable model, will be safeguarded against the threat of evasion by European and national laws.”

Not just Super League. EU Court: mandatory quota for local players could violate rules

The Court of Justice of the European Union considers that the requirement to have a minimum number of national players in a football club could violate both competition rules and the free movement of workers. However, the national judge in charge of the case will have to verify whether this is the case or not. The ruling by the Luxembourg judges comes in ruling on the appeal of a Belgian player and club against the UEFA rule requiring football clubs to have a minimum number of “local players” in their teams. The Belgian football association (Urbsfa) has adopted similar rules. In both cases, these rules define “local players” as players trained nationally, although UEFA rules also refer to players trained within a particular club. In its ruling, the Court confirms, first of all, that the UEFA and Urbsfa rules are governed by EU law, since they concern the exercise of an economic and professional activity. They must therefore respect competition rules and freedoms of movement.

As regards competition rules, the Court then considers that the rules on local players could have as their object or effect the restriction of the ability of clubs to compete with each other by recruiting talented players, regardless of where they have been trained. “Top-level football is an area in which talent and merit play an essential role. However, it will be for the national judge to determine whether such rules restrict competition by reason of their very object or by reason of their actual or potential effects. If this proves to be the case, it will still remain possible for UEFA and Uurbsfa to demonstrate that such rules can be justified under the conditions referred to by the Court in its ruling”, explains the Court. As regards the free movement of workers, the Court considers that the rules in question may give rise to indirect discrimination, based on nationality, against players from other Member States. Even in this case, however, it remains possible for UEFA and Urbsfa to demonstrate that these rules nevertheless encourage recruitment and training and that they are proportionate to this objective.

