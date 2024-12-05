In the opening monologue of The Intermediate This Wednesday, Wyoming echoed the budget increase of 47 million euros that the Community of Madrid has granted to the universities of the community.

The presenter commented that it was necessary to put that figure in perspective, since “These universities claim that they need 200 millionat a minimum, to ensure sustainability, thus compensating for funds lost for more than a decade.”

“Mrs. Ayuso continues to struggle not to sign a financing agreement with the Ministry of Universities that would mean a significant injection of money, more than 140 million euros,” commented the Madrid native.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’. ATRESMEDIA

And that agreement It has already been signed by all communities, except for Madridas highlighted by the host of the La Sexta program.

“This nonsense is not something new. The administration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has been decapitalizing the public university for years“It is the worst funded in all of Spain, the highest university fees are paid in the entire country and, in addition, it is the community that invests the least in public education per student and the third that dedicates the highest percentage to private education,” Wyoming noted. .





But the presenter did not stop there, and pointed out that, in this way, “the public university is discredited by the institutions, since The Madrid president has even said that the Complutense gives away titles like churros“.

“Perhaps it refers to the title they gave her as an illustrious student. The public university gave Ayuso a churro and she hit him with a baton“Wyoming stated.

He went on to say: “This demolition of the university is not accidental, it is part of a deliberate plan that consists of degrading the public and favoring the private. “Politics is not done by serving citizens but rather by certain economic interests.”

“Ironically, many of those who vote for her belong to a middle and working class that is harmed by this model. Because? That is the great mystery of politics,” concluded the Madrid native.