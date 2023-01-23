2K today officially announced the new wrestling home title, developed by Visual Concepts: WWE 2K23. The wrestling video game will be available “soon” according to the press release, and thus as of now with no official specific date.

Versions of the title currently in development are PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE superstar, each version of the game features thecover man it will be nothing less than John Cena.

In addition to this, the Hollywood actor will also executive produce the soundtrack of the game, which will also see the participation of various artists Bad bunny.

John Cena said about it:

It is a pleasure to tell my career story through the WWE 2K23 Showcase. 2K has done a fantastic job to capture and reinvigorate the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I’m honored to be featured on the cover of WWE 2K23.

According to what has been stated, many game modes have been expanded, and among the novelties there will be a new version of the 2K Showcase, and the introduction of WarGames. Of course, several WWE legends will also return, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin and many others.

The game will be very rich, and will obviously also include the team building mode MyFACTION to play online, MyRise for career, the Creation Suite, Universe and much more to discover during the next few days.