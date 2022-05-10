2K announced that online services for WWE 2K20 And WWE 2K19 they will soon be permanently closed. A Twitter statement from WWE Games reads: “Attention to the WWE 2K community: on June 30, 2022, we will withdraw support for WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 servers“.

The press release then continues: “This includes all online features, such as online matches and community creations. We are focusing our full attention on supporting # WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support!“.

While WWE 2K20 was sadly received so badly that it forced the studio to take a year off from producing a game, WWE 2K19 was heralded by fans as one of the greatest wrestling games of all time. The news of the server shutdown, which had allowed fans to keep rosters up-to-date via community creations, led to a surge of appreciation for the game.

📣 Attention WWE 2K community: On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 & WWE 2K20 servers. This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting # WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/vOJ06AA9iy – # WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 9, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



We remind you that WWE 2K22 is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: ComicBook