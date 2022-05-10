The Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced the priest Antonio LZ to 7 years and 9 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The priest was serving as parish priest of the church of San Juan Bautista de Yecla and chaplain of the Virgen del Castillo hospital in the same town when the complaint was received, at which time he was removed from his duties. In addition, the sentence, which is not yet final, establishes the payment of 30,000 euros for civil liability.

From the Bishopric they show their “total rejection, once again, and total rejection for the crimes that the judicial resolution attributes to this priest against the victim, with the aggravating circumstance that he was a minor.” In addition, they recall that the now condemned “remains suspended from the exercise of the priestly ministry, as long as he does not finish the canonical criminal process that is underway.”

He is a priest born in Monteagudo and who studied Professional Training in Automobile Mechanics before going to a seminary in Medellín (Colombia), where he was ordained a priest and lived for fifteen years. In 2006 he returned to the Region and entered the Diocese of Cartagena, according to El Periódico de Yecla.

He remained in San Pedro del Pinatar until 2013 when he was dismissed from the position of Parochial Vicar in the parishes of San Pedro Apóstol, in San Pedro and Nuestra Señora del Rosario de El Mirador in San Javier to be appointed parish priest in San Juan Bautista de Yecla, where he has been removed after the complaint.

It was the Bishopric that brought this crime to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office in July 2019, after conducting an investigation by the judicial vicar of the Diocese upon receiving the complaint of these events. At the time the news was known, the neighbors were surprised: «He is a very affable person; The truth is that he surprises us with everything he is commenting on », explained a Yeclano. The priest had been stationed in the municipality since 2014.