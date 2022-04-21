Some time ago it was leaked that a famous rap group will come to Fortnite. Well, Epic Games has decided to put an end to all the speculation, and they have revealed that Wu Tang Clan, one of the most important hip-hop groups in the music industrywill be coming to this battle royale in a couple of days.

Through a statement, It has been revealed that a series of skins and cosmetic elements inspired by Wu-Tang Clan will be available on April 23. We’re talking about the “Old School Gunner” and “BRILLIANT” outfits. The outfits will be available individually or together as part of the “Wu Wear” Bundle. This pack also gives you access to the “Wu-Tang Sign” emote and the “Wu-Tang Style” loading screen.

With this, the backpacks that the outfits have react to the music. Thus, whenever you find music in the game you will see that these objects react and change their appearance. Also available are the “Wu-Tang is Forever” emote, “Shimmy Surfer” glider, “Wunique” wrap, “Wu-Tang Stereo” spray, and “Wu-Tang Clan” banner.

We remind you that all Wu-Tang Clan content will be available on Fortnite next April 23either individually or in a package. You can learn more about the news of Fortnite here.

The collaborations with real artists are interesting, but what has been most exciting in the past have been the concerts, such as the one with Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. Hopefully we’ll soon see events of this caliber in the battle royale.

Via: Fortnite