Lufthansa strike, more than one hundred thousand passengers affected

The strike by Lufthansa ground staff it started in the night and will last 27 hours. The public sector union “Ver.di” has called on the employees of the various Lufthansa companies in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Duesseldorf to abstain from work.

German media reported it. Together with Munich, Frankfurt airport will be the most affected, predicts the website of the weekly Der Spiegel.

As a precaution, the airline has canceled between 80 and 90% of the approximately one thousand flights scheduled for today and has announced that more than one hundred thousand passengers will be affected.