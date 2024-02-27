The fourth and final round of the WSK Super Master Series will be staged on the Napoli International Circuit in Sarno from 27 February to 2 March, for an epilogue to the championship that promises to be quite spectacular for the assignment of the titles of the 2024 edition, which so far has seen great battles in the MINI Gr.3, MINI U10, OKJ, OK, OKNJ and KZ2 categories. The final phase of this event will take place on Saturday 2 March, with the Prefinals and Finals which will award the category titles.

153 points up for grabs in Sarno

In the first three tests in Lonato, Cremona and Franciacorta, the duels for the victory saw many champions emerge, but nothing is taken for granted, and even in Sarno we can expect duels down to the last metre, with a lot of uncertainty for the final result in championship also thanks to the increased score which in this last round sees 153 points up for grabs: 13 points for first place after the heats, 60 points for victory in the Prefinal and 80 points for success in the Final. And insertions that are currently unpredictable are not at all excluded.

MINI GR.3 – Calleja leads on Miron and Blandino

Leading the standings in MINI Gr.3 is the Australian William Calleja (#516 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) with 241 points, followed by the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) with 231 and Italian Cristian Blandino (#550 Kalì-Kart Racing/TGroup-TM Kart-Vega) with 212. In the three races held so far, the winners were Blandino in Lonato, Calleja in Cremona and Miron in Franciacorta. Three drivers with three different teams, and everything is open for the final victory.

MINI Gr.3 Championship

1st William Calleja (AUS) 241 points

2nd Daniel Miron Lorente (NLD) 231 points

3rd Cristian Blandino (ITA) 212 points.

Action on the track in Naples-Sarno Photo by: WSK

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 – Perico new leader on Nellegard and Robertson

The situation is also uncertain in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, with the Italian Niccolò Perico (#526 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega) taking the lead with 208 points, winner in the last test in Franciacorta. Following with 185 points is the Swede Carl Nellegard (#553 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-TM Kart-Vega), winner of the first round in Lonato with 185 points, and the Scot Mason Robertson (#513 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) with 141 points, author of a growing season. Here too three drivers with three different teams.

MINI Gr.3 U10 Championship

1st Niccolò Perico (ITA) 208 points

2nd Carl Nellegard (SWE) 185 points

3rd Mason Robertson (SCO) 141 points

Action on the track in Naples-Sarno Photo by: WSK

OKJ – Schaufler continues in the lead

The Austrian Niklas Schaufler (#301 DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega) confirms his lead in OK-Junior, winner of the first test in Lonato and still in command despite his retirement in the final of the last test in Franciacorta. With the victory in the Franciacorta Prefinal, Schaufler maintains the top of the standings with 231 points, followed by the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#328 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega), winner in Cremona, with 187 points, and the Spanish Christian Costoya (#337 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM Kart-Vega), winner of Franciacorta, with 147 points. DPK, Forza Racing and Parolin are the three teams at the top of the standings.

OKJ Championship

1st Niklas Schaufler (AUT) 231 points

2nd Dries Van Langendonck (BEL) 187 points

3rd Christian Costoya (ESP) 147 points.

Action on the track in Naples-Sarno Photo by: WSK

OK – Eyckmans continues his leadership

The Belgian Ean Eyckmans (#209 BirelART Racing/TM Kart), who took the lead in the championship already with the victory in Cremona, continues his stay at the top of the standings thanks to the second place obtained in Franciacorta behind Dmitry Matveev (#276 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame-LeCont). The Italian Sebastiano Pavan (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex-LeCont) climbs to second position, while the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#201 Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont) slips to third place without any points in the last race in Franciacorta after the lightning start in the opening round in Lonato which had put him at the top of the championship.

Championship OK

1st Ean Eyckmans (BEL) 223 points

2nd Sebastiano Pavan (ITA) 141 points

3rd Oleksandr Bondarev (UKR) 138 points

KZ2 – Bertuca always in command

After the victory in the first round in Lonato, the Italian Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart) with 229 points manages to maintain the lead in the standings thanks to the other two podiums obtained in Cremona and Franciacorta, as well as the second his teammate, the Romanian Daniel Vasile, maintains his place with 154 points, a podium in Lonato and then with two placings. A great brawl broke out among the other pursuers, with the winner of Franciacorta, the French Tom Leuillet (#33 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex-Vega) now up to third place with 125 points, and the winner of Cremona , the other Frenchman Emilien Denner (#11 Sodikart/Sodi-TM Kart-Vega), fourth with 104 points.

KZ2 Championship

1st Cristian Bertuca (ITA) 229 points

2nd Daniel Vasile (ROU) 154 points

3rd Tom Leuillet (FRA) 125 points

Action on the track in Naples-Sarno Photo by: WSK

OKNJ – Good advantage for Cosma Cristofor

In OK-N Junior the championship classification is sub-judice due to an appeal, but at the moment it does not involve the lead of the classification, where the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#711 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega) has taken a good lead ) thanks to the victory obtained in the last race in Franciacorta and in the first round in Lonato. Following in the standings with 171 points is the Italian Valerio Viapiana (#702 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega), author of good placings in all three first tests, and with 165 points the Englishman Archie Lovatt (#712 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega), winner of the second round in Cremona.

OKNJ Championship (sub-judice)

1st Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) 268 points

2nd Valerio Viapiana (ITA) 171 points

3rd Archie Lovatt (GBR) 165 points

Action on the track in Naples-Sarno Photo by: WSK

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Rd4 Sarno

Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 February: free practice.

Thursday 29 February: free practice; timed trials; heats.

Friday 1 March: warm up; preliminary heats.

Saturday 2 March: warm up; live TV and Live Streaming Prefinals and Finals.

