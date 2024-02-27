BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Dimps announce the fifth season of content for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich will come next February 29. The protagonists of this new phase will be Zamasu And Goku Blackalong with other new content that we list below.

New Raiders: Zamasu and Goku Black (available via TP tokens)

New Survivor skins: Future Mai (available via TP Tokens), Puar (available via TP Tokens), Jaco (available via Dragon Tier)

More content planned for the future

New Spheres (available via Spirit Siphon): Broly (DBS) (Full Power Super Saiyan)

New map (available via free update): Dark Future

New customization items (available via the in-game store): Vegito's Gi, New costume: Goku Black's Black Gi, Bulma's Camouflage Bikini (Type B only), New accessory: Android No. 18's Keychain, New accessory: Time Ring, New Emote: Elite Pose, New Vehicle Skin: Cube and more!

We remind you that DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Season 5 Trailer

Season 5 Livestream

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu