As soon as the WSK Champions Cup has ended, the time has already arrived for the WSK Super Master Series, with the first round at the South Garda Karting in Lonato and an even larger participation of manufacturers, teams and drivers.

There are over 330 drivers present in this first event, coming from over 50 countries, ready to take to the track from 24 to 28 January for another top-level comparison in the categories that have already thrilled last week: MINI, OKNJ, OKJ, OK and KZ2.

Photo by: WSK Action on the track in Lonato

The WSK Super Master Series in 4 events

The WSK Super Master Series celebrates 15 editions this year, with the opening of the usual 4 tests from the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, a popular destination for all the young talents of global karting for over 30 years.

It will then continue on two more recently inaugurated circuits, which have immediately become a point of reference at an international level, such as the Franciacorta Karting Track and the Cremona Karting. The grand finale will be staged on the Naples International Circuit.

Photo by: WSK Action on the track in Lonato

Many protagonists of global importance

The major world karting teams are present in their entirety in Lonato, with drivers of absolute value starting from the winners of the recent WSK Champions Cup who are back in the game, i.e. in KZ2 the Estonian Markus Kajak (Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM Kart- Vega), in OK the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont), in OKJ the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega), the Italians Cristian Blandino (Kalì-Kart/TGroup- TM Kart-Vega) in the MINI Gr.3 and Niccolò Perico (Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega) in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, in the OKN Junior federal category the Bulgarian Lyuboslav Ruykov (Zanchi Motorsport/Tony Kart-TM Kart -Vega).

However, many other protagonists in search of redemption are ready to respond to these champions who will try to confirm themselves at the top. In short, more than ever, we can expect a great series of challenges, all certainly exciting.

Photo by: WSK Action on the track in Lonato

The final phase on Sunday 28 January on TV Live Streaming

On Sunday 28 January the pre-finals and finals will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube and on the Vimeo platform:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Rd1 Lonato

Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th January: free practice from 8.30am.

Friday 26 January: 8.30 am free practice; 11:00 timed trials; 1.30pm heats.

Saturday 27 January: 8.30am warm up; 10.20am preliminary heats.

Sunday 28 January: 8:00 warm up; live on TV and Live Streaming from 9.30 am Prefinals and from 12.45 pm Finals (12.45 pm MINI U10, 1.15 pm MINI GR3, 2.00 pm OKJ, 2.30 pm KZ2; 3.00 pm OK; 3.30 pm OKNJ).

WSK SUPER MASTER SERIES

1st Rd – 01/28/2024 LONATO / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Info, rankings, results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Photo by: WSK Action on the track in Lonato

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then the WSK-branded karting championships have achieved ever greater participation success, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 18 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with the entire technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The WSK mobile control team is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for transmitting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website the public can always stay updated on all the news relating to the different series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are channeled.