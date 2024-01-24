According to the “Financial Times”, the Americans want Beijing to convince Iran to control the rebel group

The US has called on China to convince Iran to rein in the Houthis to try to curb the rebel group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The information is from the newspaper Financial Timeswho spoke with North American authorities.

According to the publication, repeated requests have been made in the last 3 months. Since November, the Houthis have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea as a way of demonstrating support for the Palestinians and Hamas, an extremist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel. In response, the U.S. carry out attacks against the rebel group.

The Houthis have their origins in a group from northern Yemen and belong to the Shiite segment of the Muslim religion, just like Iran. The religion unites the group and the Iranian government. Both consider themselves members of the “Axis of Resistance”, which includes Hamas.

According to the Financial Times, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and his deputy Jon Finer discussed the issue with Liu Jianchao, head of the international department of the CCP (Communist Party of China). The meetings were held this month in Washington.

A State Department official said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also discussed the issue with Chinese officials.

Last week, China issued a statement calling on “relevant parties” to ensure the safe passage of ships sailing through the Red Sea.

One of the people interviewed by the publication said that the US would continue to discuss the issue with China, but that there is no prospect that Beijing will become directly involved in the conflict.