After the important success of participation and competitive spectacle achieved in the recent championship of the four exciting stages of the WSK Super Master Series, WSK Promotion continues the brilliant streak of 2024 with the opening of the WSK Open Series at the Franciacorta Karting Track where as many as 250 drivers are expected .

KZ2 and KZ2 Masters with 90 drivers

On the track, MINI and the two new federal categories OKNJ and OKN appear quite crowded and full of young emerging drivers, capable of registering an ever-increasing number of drivers race after race, as well as an excellent participation also in KZ2 and in the KZ2 Masters ( reserved for pilots aged 35 and over) with the presence of 90 pilots and many established champions.

Action on the track in Franciacorta Photo by: WSK

Seventh edition

The WSK Open Series, born in 2018, has reached its seventh edition and, despite its relative young age, it is an unmissable event within the calendar of great international karting.

Among its winners stand out names such as Riccardo Longhi, Giuseppe Palomba, Stan Pex and Emilien Denner, undisputed protagonists in recent years of the categories reserved for geared karts, and those of very young talents currently involved in single-seaters such as Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Taylor Barnard , Freddie Slater, Martinius Stenshorne, Tuukka Taponen and Nikola Tsolov.

This year's edition takes place in two rounds, after the Franciacorta event the La Conca International Circuit will conclude the 2024 WSK Open Series on Saturday 11 May with the finals of all categories.

Action on the track in Franciacorta Photo by: WSK

The program

The program of the Franciacorta event begins on Wednesday 3 April with free practice, which continues on Thursday 4 April. Qualifying tests and the first heats will take place on Friday and will end on Saturday.

The final phase will be live on Sunday 7 April on TV Live Streaming, on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube and on the Vimeo platform: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Open Series, Rd1 Franciacorta

Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 April: free practice.

Friday 5 April: timed trials; heats.

Saturday 6 April: warm up; preliminary heats.

Sunday 7 April: warm up; Prefinals and Finals live on TV and Live Streaming.

The WSK Open Series calendar

1st Round 04/07/2024 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – KZ2 – KZ2 Masters (from 35 years old or 35 years old in the year).

2nd Rd 11/05/2024 LA CONCA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – KZ2 – KZ2 Masters (FINAL DAY SATURDAY)

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Photo by: WSK

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then the WSK-branded karting championships have achieved ever greater participation success, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 18 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with the entire technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The WSK mobile control team is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website the public can always stay updated on all the news relating to the different series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are channeled.