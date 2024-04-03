The strong earthquake that hit the island of Taiwan today, the strongest in the last 25 years, caused several buildings to collapse, causing deaths and injuries. The earthquake was recorded at 7.58am and occurred live during a news report. As can be seen in the images released on social media, the studio began to tremble, but the journalist managed not to panic and continued to talk about what was happening. All around the studio was shaking and objects were falling from the ceiling.

Taiwan news anchor keeps her composure during 7.5 earthquake, keeps reporting as things fall from the ceiling on set. pic.twitter.com/pwD3SZ0Jgx — ѕαи∂у (@Santhoxh_) April 3, 2024