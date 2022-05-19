Three wins out of six total races, for a score equal to that of his rival Alvaro Bautista: a parity on paper that nevertheless rewards the Spaniard of Ducati in the general classification, where Jonathan Rea figures momentarily in 2nd place with a disadvantage of 18 points from the leadership. In this situation, the six-time WSBK champion is ready to get back on track with his Kawasaki to compete in the third round of the 2022 season on theEstorilin which the Northern Irishman has won 12 times from 2017 to today.

Almost exactly one month after the last test which took place in Assen, Rea expressed his feelings on the eve of the Portuguese round, which will open on Friday morning at 11:30 with the first free practice session: “It was nice to take a little break, but honestly after a week of absence from the circuit I want to go back – number 65 explained – it’s always nice when the feeling with the bike is good, so as to continue the momentum, but it was also nice to stay at home for a while to continue training. Now I can’t wait to go to Estoril. I have good memories here, especially in 2020. Winning my sixth title there was an incredible feeling. Of course, this year we will present ourselves with a further improved bike – he added – in the first two races of the season I felt very strong on the bike and very consistent, and it will be important to continue like this. Apart from a retirement in Race-2 in Assen, we have never dropped from the podium, or even out of the top two, which shows our strength ”.

As for the factory Kawasaki team, there is also a desire for redemption on the part of Alex Lowesnever went beyond the fourth position and protagonist of three retreats: “I’m looking forward to this weekend after the long break from the Assen round – has explained – in the Netherlands it was a bit frustrating weekend in terms of results, because we didn’t finish the race and we had a technical problem, but my speed was very high all weekend. Even in Aragon, however, the fastest lap in Race-2 has proved that the speed of the bike is there, and it’s positive. Today I feel good, but last year it wasn’t like that after some injuries. They are therefore a lot optimistic for a better weekend in Portugal. I can’t wait to get back with the guys, to start work on Friday, to get back into the rhythm and to fight for the podium at the weekend. Keeping it simple and having fun, these are the goals for the weekend “.