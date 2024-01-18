The BAFTA Awards 2024, the British counterpart to the Oscars, announced the list of nominees for its 77th edition, in which 'Oppenheimer' part as the great favorite. This award, organized by the British Film Academyplaced the film directed by Christopher Nolan as the one with the most nominations, with a total of 13 in 25 categories, thus surpassing other acclaimed titles such as 'Barbie', 'Poor Creatures, 'Those Who Stay', etc. .

It should be noted that the BAFTA Awards 2024 will take place next Sunday, February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, in London. Below, we will let you know the complete list of nominees.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: complete list of winners and best moments of the awards

Who are the nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

Best film

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'.

best british film

'All of Us Strangers'

'How to have sex'

'Napoleon'

'The Old Oak'

'Poor creatures'

'Rye Lane'

'Saltburn'

'Scrapper'

'Wonka'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – 'The Color Purple'

Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan – 'Master'

Vivian Oparah – 'Rye Lane'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Emma Stone – 'Poor Creatures'.

YOU CAN SEE: Critics Choice Awards 2024: complete list of WINNERS and best moments of the award show

Best lead actor

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti – 'Those Who Stay'

Barry Keoghan – 'Saltburn'

Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Teo Yoo – 'Past Lives'.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

Claire Foy – 'All of Us Strangers'

Sandra Hüller – 'The Zone of Interest'

Rosamund Pike – 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'Those Who Stay'.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Jacob Elordi – 'Saltburn'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'

Paul Mescal – 'All of Us Strangers'

Dominic Sessa – 'Those who stay'.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of winners of the 2024 Emmy Awards: 'Succession' and 'The Bear' swept

best director

Andrew Haigh – 'All of Us Strangers'

Justine Triet – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Alexander Payne – 'Those Who Remain'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Jonathan Glazer – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

Lisa Selby (direction), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (direction, production) and Alex Fry (production) – 'Blue Bag Life'

Christopher Sharp (direction) for 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

Savanah Leaf (screenplay, direction, production), Shirley O'Connor (production) and Medb Riordan (production) for 'Earth Mama'

Molly Manning Walker (screenplay, direction) for 'How to Have Sex'

Ella Glendining (direction) for 'Is There Anybody Out There?'.

Best foreign language film

'20 days in Mariupol'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Past Lives'

'Snow Society'

'The Zone of Interest'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Better Call Saul' says goodbye to the Emmys with a sad record: it had 53 nominations and did not win any

Best documentary

'20 days in Mariupol'

'American Symphony'

'Beyond Utopia'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

'Wham!'

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Chicks on the run: the origin of nuggets'

'Items'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

Best original screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

​Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – 'Barbie'

​David Hemingson – 'Those Who Stay'

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer – 'Maestro'

​Celine Song – 'Past Lives'.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Pascal 'takes revenge' against Kieran Culkin at the 2024 Emmys: “He beat me up”

Best adapted screenplay

Andrew Haigh – 'All of Us Strangers'

Cord Jefferson – 'American Fiction'

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Tony McNamara – ​'Poor Creatures'

​Jonathan Glazer – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

'Phoebe Dynevor'

'Ayo Edebiri'

'Jacob Elordi'

'Mia McKenna-Bruce'

'Sofia Wilde'.

Best Original Score

Robbie Robertson – 'The Moon Killers'

Ludwig Göransson – 'Oppenheimer'

Jerskin Fendrix – 'Poor Creatures'

Anthony Willis – 'Saltburn'

​Daniel Pemberton – 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: 'The Boy and the Heron', by Studio Ghibli, wins best animated film

Best casting

'All of Us Strangers'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Those who stay'

'How To Have Sex'

'The Moon Killers'.

Best photography

Rodrigo Prieto – 'The Assassins of the Moon'

​Matthew Libatique – 'Master'

Hoyte van Hoytema – 'Oppenheimer'

​Robbie Ryan – 'Poor Creatures'

​Łukasz Żal – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran – 'Barbie'

Jacqueline West – 'The Moon Killers'

​Dave Crossman and Janty Yates – 'Napoleon'

Ellen Mirojnick – 'Oppenheimer'

​Holly Waddington – 'Poor Creatures'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun, first actor of Asian descent to win best actor award

best edition

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best production design

'Barbie'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best makeup and hair

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'.

YOU CAN SEE: Christina Applegate breaks down before the public's ovation at the 2024 Emmys: “Maybe it will be the last”

Better sound

'Ferrari'

'Teacher'

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Better visual effects

'The creator'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Napoleon'

'Poor creatures'.

Best British Short Film

'Festival of Slaps' by Abdou Cisse

'Gorka' by Joe Weiland

'Jellyfish and Lobster' by Yasmin Afifi

'Such a Lovely Day' by Simon Woods

'Yellow' by Elham Ehsas.

YOU CAN SEE: Martin Lawrence ends the mystery about his health after his presentation at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Best British Animated Short Film

'Crab Day' by Ross Stringer

'Visible Mending' by Samantha Moore

​'Wild Summon' by Karni Arieli & Saul Freed.

Who have the most nominations at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

'Oppenheimer' – 13

'Poor creatures' – 11

'The Moon Killers' – 9

'The Zone of Interest' – 9

'Anatomy of a fall' – 7

'Those who stay' – 7

'Master' – 7

'All of Us Strangers' – 6

'Barbie' – 5

'Saltburn' – 5

'Napoleon' – 4

'How to Have Sex' – 3

'Past Lives' – 3

'20 days in Mariupol' – 2

'The Color Purple' – 2

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' – 2.

#BAFTA #Awards #complete #list #nominees #Oppenheimer