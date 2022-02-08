The Portimão Superbike tests started in the name of Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki absolutely wants to take back the crown that Toprak Razgatlioglu took from him last year and immediately put his intentions on the table. It is clear, we are only on the first day of testing, but the podium of the day is that of great occasions: Rea, Razgatlioglu, Bautista, driving Kawasaki, Yamaha and Ducati. The three are enclosed in a tenth: there are all the conditions for another spectacular Superbike season.

At the end of the seven hours of testing, Rea set the best time with 1: 40.621, the Turkish was in second place with 101 thousandths of a delay, at +0.132 the ‘prodigal son’ of Borgo Panigale. For the two main protagonists of the 2021 World Cup many laps (71 for the British, 69 for the Turkish) and various components tested, especially on the chassis and electronic side, while Bautista (82 laps without using the SCQ tire brought by Pirelli and built especially for the Superpole) has grinded kilometers to find the feeling with the Ducati and try a new swingarm. More detached Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who accused half a second of delay from his teammate. Accident without consequences in the afternoon for Andrea Locatelli, author of the fifth time of the day.

You can tell by the flashes 📸 Seeing them together again is a big moment 👀 @jonathanrea and @ toprak_tr54 ⚔ Talking like friends, even though they are the biggest rivals on the track! Sport is all about respect 🤜🤛#WorldSBK # 2022Awaits pic.twitter.com/toyYTyMApb – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) February 8, 2022

WSBK | Portimão test, day-1: results