Kela | Thousands of Kela cards have been delayed due to a shortage of plastic

Kela has been informed that card production is about to start this week.

8.2. 19:27 | Updated 8.2. 19:31

Already The new Kela cards ordered by thousands of Finns have been delayed due to a manufacturing problem, Kela says. According to Kela, card production came to a complete halt around mid-January.

“The difficulties in obtaining plastic material from a card supplier outside the reel are behind this. According to the information we have received, the matter is related to the problems caused by the corona pandemic, ”said the lawyer Antti Klemola Reel to STT on Tuesday.

“Delivery of our cards has been completely broken for a few weeks now. The production line has not been running, so to speak. ”

The normal delivery time for Kela cards is 1-2 weeks. The average delivery volume of these cards is approximately 30,000 cards per month.

“So you can say that now there are thousands of people in Finland waiting for their new Kela card,” says Klemola.

Kelaan According to Klemola, information has been received that card production has started this week.

“So hopefully and possibly the problem is now coming to an end. Depending on the flow of mail, the first cards will be delivered to people a few days after the production shutdown is over. ”

What could have been the negative effects of if and when a person does not have a Kela card now?

“It’s not that people are not entitled to Kela’s health insurance compensation, even if that Kela card is not included. Reimbursements for medicines and the costs of private healthcare, for example, will be paid either in connection with the transaction or later, if this is not possible as a direct reimbursement, ”the lawyer emphasizes.

In Finland, an identity card is used as proof of identity, but it costs money to obtain one. Not everyone has a passport or driver’s license, for example.

How should it work if the account runs out of money, the card is lost or the child does not yet have a Kela card, and should I receive a Kela reimbursement from a doctor or medicine?

“In urgent cases, a temporary paper certificate replacing the Kela card is available. There are other options when dealing with pharmacies, as long as the identity can be verified. In this way, medicines are available at a directly reimbursed price. Even a recipe printed is enough for that. ”

The temporary paper certificate replaces the Kela card for a maximum of one month.

“You can get an interim certificate as soon as possible, ie immediately, if you can visit Kela’s office. An interim certificate ordered by telephone will be sent home by post. “

On Tuesday, Klemola had no information on how many temporary certificates had been requested during the card delivery outage.

Reel of cards According to Klemola, there has been no interruption in the delivery that has been experienced in the past for this or any other reason.

“Nothing like this is known before. This is a disturbance due to a lack of material. ”

The Kela card has been widely used in society to prove identity.

“But it is worth remembering that the Kela card is not an official identity card. In my opinion, the Kela card is no longer accepted as such today, ”Kela’s lawyer adds.

The production problems of Kela cards were also reported on Tuesday Yle.