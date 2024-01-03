2023 for Team WRT was certainly a positive year between GT racing and prototypes, so much so that it earned them the award as best team announced by the RACB, the Belgian Motorsport Federation.

The team directed by Vincent Vosse first of all won the double world championship crown in the LMP2 Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, confirming itself at the top with its Oreca 07-Gibson both among the drivers and in the team ranking, with the great performance signed by Robert Kubica, Rui Andrade and Louis Delétraz in car #41.

While the World Championship duels were already something WRT had experienced, the challenge with the BMW M4 GT3s in GT racing was of a completely different caliber, in particular for the GT World Challenge Europe.

Already at the beginning of the year WRT had managed to obtain a great double in the 24h of Dubai, with the first podium taken by Valentino Rossi aboard the #46, which he then managed to take even to the success in the Sprint Cup in the Misano race together with the excellent Maxime Martin, shortly after the success achieved at the Road To Le Mans by the Champion from Tavullia with Jerome Policand.

The 'Doctor' ended the year on a high note with second place in the Gulf 12h of the Intercontinental GT Challenge a couple of weeks ago and the brand new link with BMW M Motorsport will certainly lead to other good outings in the future.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz

“First of all, I am very happy that Team WRT was awarded Team of the Year by the RACB. Other Belgian teams also shone in 2023 and it is a great pride to win this award for the eighth time”, commented the Team Principal, Vosse.

“In GT racing, this has been a year of challenges, as we started our collaboration with BMW. For the team, it didn't mean starting from scratch, but almost. We are satisfied with the results achieved, even if there have been some ups and downs “.

“We were very disappointed at the 24 Hours of Spa, where one of our cars was leading the race when it had to retire due to an accident, we have been unlucky in other international races such as Macau and Abu Dhabi, but on the other hand we had great wins in Dubai, Kyalami and Indy.”

“In the GTWC, we achieved two beautiful Sprint victories in Misano, where we experienced a magical moment with Valentino Rossi, and in Valencia, where our pit crew were the heroes and we fought for the title until the last lap, even if this time things didn't go our way. This gives us a clear target for 2024!”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport #46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

But the biggest challenge for WRT with the Bavarian company is represented by the debut that will see the combination in action in the Hypercar Class of the FIA ​​WEC with the M Hybrid V8. The LMDh prototype has already been tested by the Belgian team during these months and the dual commitment between prototypes and GT3 will be even tougher in 2024.

But precisely for this reason the preparation has never stopped in recent years and the awareness of being able to continue a streak that has already won applause makes Vosse's troops even more confident.

“In the FIA ​​WEC, we closed our commitment in LMP2 with another double title after an impeccable season. In the three in this category, we achieved a race win percentage of just over 50%, an impressive result of which we can be proud proud.”

“Looking ahead to 2024, we want to continue to grow and improve, and we are very excited and eager to take on the new challenge of the World Championship on both the Hypercar and GT3 fronts.”

“Representing a prestigious brand like BMW at that level is the result of the good work done by the team and the reputation acquired, and we will do everything to deserve the trust that has been placed in us.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport The presentation of the BMW M Hybrid V8

Kathleen Schurmans, co-CEO with Vosse of WRT, adds: “The year now coming to a close has once again been characterized by success, growth and, above all, a sense of accomplishment that brings great feelings throughout our organization. BMW's entry into our racing division is a significant step forward.”

“The pinnacle of our successes was reached with the FIA ​​WEC LMP2 title. For me it goes beyond just winning; it means, first and foremost, that we are Champions! This feeling is rooted in the collective hard work of our teams, in the numerous triumphs obtained during 2023 and in the creation of a real collaboration with BMW”.

“The initial nerves and uncertainties quickly transformed into a true collaboration characterized by mutual respect and shared goals.”

“Equally important is that we have fostered a culture where fun is paramount. Coming to work with a smile on your face is, in my opinion, our greatest achievement. It reflects not only a positive work environment, but also the spirit of group and the joy that makes WRT such a great place.”

“As we approach 2024, I am filled with confidence and happiness knowing that our journey will continue to be one of growth, collaboration and success.”