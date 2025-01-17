A list of ten films and another of five for best animated feature film candidates for the awards of the Producers Guild of America (Producers Guild of America, and in the acronym PGA in English), and in which most of the titles that have won the most nominations and awards in the various awards from other associations and circles of American critics appear in the best of the crop. film of 2024. However, this has a special relevance.
The winner of best film usually coincides with the one that also wins the Oscar. We have a good example in the most recent winners: Oppenheimer (2023), Everything at once everywhere (2022), CODA (2021) or Nomadland (2020). And in its 35 previous editions, only in ten the winner of best film at the PGA It has not been the same as the Oscars.
After having been postponed twice due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles, this Thursday the 17th they finally announced the nominees. The winners will be announced in a ceremony that will take place on Saturday, February 8 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. Let us also remember that the announcement of the Oscar nominations has been postponed, for the same reason, to Thursday, January 23 and that the statuette presentation gala remains for Sunday, March 2.
Made up of 8,400 producers from around the world, the guild also honors relevant figures in addition to rewarding the most relevant on television.
These would be the lists of nominated productions for best film, animated feature film, documentary and television film or film released directly in streaming (and, among them, hand luggage directed by Jaume Collet-Serra).
best movie
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
September 5
The substance
Wicked
Best animated feature film
Flow, a world to save
Inside out 2
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers
wild robot
Best documentary
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
The queen of the mountain: Lhakpa Sherpa and the summit of Everest
Porcelain War
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
We Will Dance Again
Best TV Movie or Movie for Streaming
hand luggage
The big night of pop
Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unsweetened
