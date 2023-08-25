Spain, after kiss of the scandal, the president of the Football Federation resigns

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, will formally present his resignation today, Friday 25 August. Resignation which will arrive after the communication of the opening of a disciplinary procedure of Fifa. The reason? Her behavior after the final of the Women’s World Cup: Rubiales, during the award ceremony of the world champion Spain, had kissed Jennifer Hermoso, a player of the Iberian national team, on the mouth without consent. “I’m strong and my conscience is clear” Rubiales tried to defend himself.

The Fifa Disciplinary Commission “informed today Mr. Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), of the opening of disciplinary proceedings against him on the basis of the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Sunday August 20. These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code”, reads a statement that appeared on the Fifa social profiles.

The Disciplinary Commission “will not provide further information on this disciplinary procedure until a final decision has been made on it”. Fifa for her part “reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and therefore strongly condemns any contrary behaviour”.

