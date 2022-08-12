To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 was announced Wreckreation, a new driving game from the creators of Burnout and Need for Speed. It will include single player and multiplayer splitcreeen PvP modes. The game is scheduled for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. For the moment, no exit period has been indicated. You can see the trailer above.

There official description reads: “Running is great! Creating is great! Development studio Three Fields Entertainment, the team behind Burnout and Need for Speed, have combined these two elements in the next Wreckreation. With the so-called live mix, you can build and modify your track. racing while you (and some friends) run over it. Add a new curve, put a ramp to jump, or just put a giant rubber duck in the middle of the road, it’s up to you! ”

“Wreckreation is the home of your personal MixWorld, a 400 square kilometer racing kingdom that you can create, shape and destroy. Wreckreation was designed to be the ultimate open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing enthusiasts. A complete world, designed by you or together with your friends online. In Wreckreation you can continually try to outdo yourself and the rest of the world on courses and tracks designed by you or your friends. ”

Three Fields Entertainment is the author of Dangerous Driving, Danger Zone, Lethal and Dangeroud Golf. The etam was founded by a group of veterans from Criterion Games. The team is well versed in arcade driving games and this new project should satisfy fans of the genre.

