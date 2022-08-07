The final result of Saturday’s stage at the Rally of Finland had given some uncertainty and a good fight between Ott Tanak and Kalle Rovanpera to be enjoyed this morning, but the Estonian driver of Hyundai Motorsport decided to set the record straight right away.

In fact, Tanak won Special Stage 19, Oittila 1 of 10.84 kilometers, ahead of Rovanpera by 1 “9. In Special Stage 20, Ruuhimaki 1 of 11.12 kilometers, Tanak repeated, doing better than a few cents than the rival.

For this reason Rovanpera is also given as the winner of the special, net of the difference of cents in favor of Tanak, the two are now slightly further away than they were before leaving for the last stage of this edition of the Rally of Finland.

Tanak can count on an advantage of 10 “3 when there are just two special stages left at the end of the event, thus approaching the second victory of the season after the one obtained at the beginning of June on the dirt roads of Sardinia.

Behind the two contenders for the victory, Esapekka Lappi secured the third position. In reality, Elfyn Evans had already missed the right train yesterday to be able to grab the podium due to a problem with the suspension, probably damaged in contact with a rock on SS17.

Good start to the morning for Thierry Neuville, third in both tests. The Belgian seems to have finally found a structure more suited to his needs, but it should be emphasized that both Lappi and Evans no longer have any reason to push hard, already having their positions secured.

If Tanak increased his margin over Rovanpera, Teemu Suninen did the same with Emil Lindholm in WRC2. The former M-Sport driver preceded his rival by a few tenths, just enough to bring his advantage to 11 “3.