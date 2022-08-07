The ‘Pez de Abril’, skippered by the Murcian José María Meseguer, has been the boat of the Region that has stood out the most in the 40th Copa del Rey de sailing that ended yesterday in Palma. The Swan 42 from the CN de Portmán, winner in the 2017 and 2018 editions, arrived yesterday with options for the last regatta. She finished second in her category.

‘Fandango’ shows its face



The cruise ship ‘La Casa de las Cascas-Fandango 300’, led by Julio Bernadeau, also played an outstanding role and competed for the PD Marina de Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar and RCN de Barcelona, ​​and finished in a meritorious fifth place in the difficult and competitive class ORC 2.

The crew of the Murcian team says goodbye to the event in Palma with a great taste in their mouths, because a fifth place in the ORC 2 class, always being the most competitive and with the most advanced and best prepared boats, is not a bad result, everything contrary. The satisfaction within the team, as soon as they landed, was maximum, after leaving nine boats behind, the vast majority with a very high record in different regattas on the national scene.