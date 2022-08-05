The second of three laps on Friday of the race at Rally Finland was much shorter than expected. After Ott Tanak’s PS4, the 21.69 kilometer PS5 Lankamaa 2 was canceled for safety reasons.

Kalle Rovanpera had already entered the test, but after passing the first sector the red flag was displayed and, at that point, the leader of the World Championship had to do nothing but finish the route in road mode, that is with the mapping less pushed. of the engine not needing to make times. Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, was stopped shortly before the start of the test for the same reason.

Thus today’s second lap was completed with the Super Special Stage Harju 2 of just 2.01 kilometers. Surprisingly, taking the best time was Takamoto Katsuta.

The Japanese of Toyota Racing completed the course in 1’33 “5, doing just one tenth better than the remaining Hyundai Motorsport drivers. We are talking about Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, second and third respectively.

In the test, which being so short did not bring about any changes to the general classification, it is worth underlining the fourth absolute time of Jari Huttunen. The former Hyundai driver signed the fourth fastest time at the wheel of the first Ford Puma Rally1, doing worse than the Japanese by just 4 tenths.

In this short test Esapekka Lappi lost another 8 tenths from Ott Tanak. Now the Estonian leads with an advantage of 6 “2 over the Finnish of Toyota, fifth in the special, tied with team mate Elfyn Evans.

In the last 4 special positions, for what concerns the Rally1, we find three Ford Puma. These are those entrusted by M-Sport to Pierre-Louis Loubet, Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith. Only ninth position for Kalle Rovanpera: the World Championship leader lost only 2 “1 to his teammate.

As for the WRC2, Teemu Suninen’s excellent race so far. The host who runs for Hyundai is in the lead with the i20 N Rally2 ahead of the Skoda Fabia Evo of two other compatriots, namely Emil Lindholm and Mikko Heikkila. Excellent fourth place for the young Sami Pajari, trailing only 4 “7 from third place in the category and 5” 5 from second place.