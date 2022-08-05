Fires | The apartment was destroyed in a fire in Kallio, Helsinki

One apartment was destroyed in a fire on the Fifth line in Helsinki.

In the rock The apartment building on the fifth line was destroyed on Friday as a result of a fire that broke out in a pipe shaft. The fire did not spread to other apartments, and there was no other damage besides the destroyed residential apartment.

The Helsinki Rescue Service was alerted to a building fire in Helsinki’s Kallio a little after 4:30 on Friday. According to the rescue operation, plumbing repairs have been made in the apartment.

The fire department informs that the fire has been extinguished, but the situation is still being monitored.