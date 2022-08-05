Ott Tanak continues in his march making perfect use of the excellent starting position. The Hyundai Motorsport driver also won Special Stage 4, the 11.75-kilometer Laukaa 2, and this made him even more solid at the top of the overall standings of the Rally of Finland.

The Estonian was 4 tenths ahead of the first of the rivals for the first position, namely Esapekka Lappi. Between the two there are now 5 “4 in favor of Tanak, but Lappi seems to be able to fight with him.

Elfyn Evans is also very fast, third at 1 “1 in the PS4, while Craig Breen had some too many difficulties compared to the first two tests of the day, signing the fourth time at 2” 3 from Tanak and being 2 tenths faster than to Kalle Rovanpera.

The problems continue for Thierry Neuville, who cannot find the right confidence with his car. Trim problems, but also sensations behind the wheel of an i20 N that works very well in the hands of Tanak, but only on a ground that the Estonian particularly loves.

For Hyundai, unsurprising news has arrived: after Oliver Solberg’s retirement in PS2, following a rollover after 300 meters from the start of the test, the team said that the Swede will not resume the race tomorrow due to the damage noted in the cell crew protection.

After damaging the right front suspension in the PS3, Adrien Fourmaux still managed to close the previous test and reach the Service. However, this was only partially enough, because already at the start of the PS4 he had to deal with the breakdown of the power steering on his Ford Puma Rally1 which will make the next 2 tests a real sporting hell on a physical level.

Fourmaux also received a penalty for starting 1 minute late on PS4. Pierre-Louis Loubet instead lost some time in the first part of the test for having stalled the engine of his Ford Puma Rally1.