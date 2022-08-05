TO Rome the servant of the car-sharing that as well as in the city becomes a condominium. In the popular neighborhood of the Garbatella available to tenants of the public housing managed byAter there are available two cars and one electric scooter with related charging columns.

Electric car sharing in Rome Garbatella condominium

The Lazio Region in collaboration with Ater presented the innovative service of electric car sharing intended for the tenants of the Ater public housing.

The condominium car-sharing pilot project starts in the Ater della Garbatella public housing

The interesting shared mobility pilot project started from Garbatella and is destined to develop in other public residential buildings in Rome and Lazio. As far as the capital is concerned, the involvement of the districts of Breda village And Torre Gaia.

Car and electric scooter rental in Rome Ater

The service of shared rental of electric cars makes two public housing available to condominiums electric car and scooter with the relative charging columns.

In addition to two electric Renault Zoe, there are also two electric scooters

The goal is to encourage a reduction in transport costs and the reduction of atmospheric pollution.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 All the news on car-sharing, sharing mobility

👉 Electric cars to buy selected and tested

👉 Electric car prices and features

👉 Hybrid car prices and features

👉 Electric car charging cost



👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK