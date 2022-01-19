Thursday 20 January 2022 will be the date that will coincide with the official start of the WRC 2022 world championship, a championship that will open the dance with the historic leg of the Monte Carlo Rally. It, now in its 90th edition, will be the scene of the umpteenth challenge between the two most successful drivers of this series, sharing the same nationality and the same first name: on the one hand, in fact, it will return to compete Sebastien Loeb, just back from second place overall in the Dakar, with the Alsatian who will challenge his biggest rival Sebastien Ogier.

While the former will go hunting for his 10th world title at the wheel of the Ford – in the event that he succeeds in this feat, he would be the first to reach the double digit in the roll of honor – the second will try to reach the compatriot at the top of this special ranking, trying to achieve this goal with the Toyota. Outside of this world championship battle, however, there is also another direct challenge that will take place precisely in Monte Carlo, where the title of ‘King of Monaco’ is at stake. Both, in fact, boast well seven wins each in this single appointment in the WRC, and the eventual success of one of the two drivers would allow to realize the record of the highest number of claims in the Principality.

While waiting to understand how Thursday’s shakedown, the first of the new hybrid era, will end, Ogier and Loeb will also have to pay attention to their direct rivals, eager to interrupt the long domination of the French. Among these, the Estonian cannot miss Ott Tänak, the only one who succeeded in such a feat in 2019. In that year, in fact, the current Hyundai standard bearer became the first to stop the long trail of successes of the two transalpines, in turn able to enter permanently in the roll of honor from 2004 onwards, with the sole exception of 2019. Speaking of that championship, the fight for the title will also include the Belgian Thierry Neuville, who in that season won the Monaco Rally, without forgetting Elfyn Evans, which closed in 2021 after a long battle with Ogier. In addition to the big names of the WRC, finally, young promises such as Kalle Rovanpera, Oliver Solberg and Adrien Fourmaux should not be excluded, in turn ready to become the potential champions of the future.