Sébastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche got off to a strong start on Sunday, the last day of competition of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022, winning Special Stage 14, La Penne / Collongues 1 of 19.37 kilometers.

The crew of the M-Sport Ford team started strong again, winning the fifth round of their race and reducing their gap from the top of the general classification by 1 “1, still in the hands of Sébastien Ogier and Benjamin Veillas.

Ogier, however, thanks to the second place in the stage, he lost a few tenths to his only rival for the victory. Between the two Sébastien there are 20 seconds flat in favor of the Toyota Racing driver when there are 3 tests left to go.

Behind them Craig Breen confirmed excellent form by signing the third time of the special and making his third place more solid in the general classification. The Northern Irishman of M-Sport has a 39 “2 advantage over Kalle Rovanpera, fourth.

All other Top 10 positions – as far as RC1 priority drivers (who drives a Rally1) are concerned are now frozen. Gus Greensmith is fifth with a delay of more than 4 and a half minutes from Rovanpera. Behind him, Thierry Neuville is 1’11 “behind the British.

Oliver Solberg retired at the end of the test. Hyundai Motorsport and the Swede have decided to retire the car due to crew malaise due to fumes entering the cockpit of the i20 N Rally1 over the past few days.

WRC – Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 – Ranking after SS14