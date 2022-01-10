If for F1 2022 means the return of the ground effect and the debut of the 18-inch Pirelli tires, for the WRC it is time to enter the era hybrid. The World Rally Championship, in fact, from this season there will be the advent of the new Rally1 class cars, equipped with plug-in hybrid powertrains that will allow the crews to move in fully electric (and silent) mode in short sections of the Rally.

There Hyundai today presented the first official shots of the i20 N Rally1 with which Ott Tanak, Dani Sordo, Oliver Solberg and Thierry Neuville will try to counter the Toyota, who scored in the last three WRCs with the Estonian in 2019 and with Sebastien Ogier in 2020 and in 2021. In addition to Hyundai and Toyota, the Rally1 class will also see Ford at the start with the Puma Rally1.

Interviewed by the newspaper dirtfish.com, Ott Tanak he stressed that he was confident in view of the upcoming season with the Monte Carlo Rally, even if he admits that Hyundai feels the absence of a team principal after the departure of Andrea Adamo, of whom a substitute: “I know that in Korea we are working tirelessly in this respect – the words of Tanak – in view of 2022 we have done everything we could, indeed I know that the mechanics and technicians have not spared themselves even on weekends when on paper they would have had to rest. We have a test session and then we will see at Monte how we are facing our rivals ”.