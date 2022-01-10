Which Hair conditioner to use with each shampoo? Maybe we don’t pay much attention to our beauty routine as far as our hair is concerned. Not only the shampoo is useful, but also the conditioner, as well as the hair mask, to take care of our beauty in depth.

Choose the best product it really is the ideal option to always have a caress-proof and selfie-proof hair. There are products for every type of hair: to have smoother hair and protected from heat, for fairytale curls, to combat the much-hated frizz, to protect colored or damaged hair and much more.

On Amazon we can find many products for hair care and body care. Famous brands for home treatments, but also professional brands to have a result like that of the hairdresser. Here is our selection for you.

Franck Provost Expert Reparation Professional Conditioner, Conditioner with Jojoba Oil for Strengthened and Repaired Hair, 750 ml, 1 Pack

The store Franck Provost on Amazon offers its Expert Reparation professional conditioner, with jojoba oil to strengthen and repair hair shampoo after shampoo. An ideal conditioner for strengthen and repair the hair fiber, with a formula that works right away. The product is highly natural since it is silicone free. The bottle is also respectful of our health and the environment, being made from 100% recycled plastic. The store also offers other types of conditioner: for colored and treated hair, for easy to straighten hair, to nourish the hair, to hydrate the hair.

OGX Regenerating Conditioner, Moroccan Argan Oil, for Dry and Damaged Hair 385 ml

The store OGX instead offers its regenerating balm, embellished with Moroccan Argan oil, ideal for those with dry and deeply damaged hair. Ideal for repairing hair and making it shiny, strong, soft, giving it a silky appearance. The conditioner is also rich in vitamin E, which is ideal for those who have dry and damaged hair. This product is recommended both for those with straight and perhaps thick hair, and for those with curly or wavy hair. And it leaves a simply irresistible scent. The formula smoothes the hair protecting it from the heat of blow dryers and straighteners and also UV rays potentially harmful to the sun. You can complete the treatment by purchasing the matching shampoo, always enriched with Moroccan Argan oil.

Sunsilk Smooth Perfect Conditioner, 200ml

From Sunsilk, on the other hand, the “Perfect Smooth” conditioner. Thanks to Straight Lock technology and at silk proteins, the conditioner aligns the hair fibers one by one, to obtain a beautiful and long-lasting smoothness. This conditioner also offers anti-frizz and anti-humidity action, so also those with i wavy hair or tending to frizz can take advantage of a truly exceptional conditioner. The product is also available in other formulations: Vibrant color, Natural refill with Argan and Almonds, Curls to be tamed, Intensive reconstruction, Sparkles of light, Super Boom, Super Glow.

Pantene Pro-V Regenerates & Protects Hair Conditioner for Damaged Hair, 900ml

If, on the other hand, you want to choose the line of hair products by Pantene, here is the Pro V Conditioner which regenerates and protects damaged hair. Ideal for weak hair or those that have been subjected to extreme stress: when combined with the shampoo of the same line, the conditioner nourishes the hair and strengthens it, thanks to the infusion of Pro-V nutrients, which also gives resistance against styling damage. THE hair is visibly shiny and nourished in depth, without silicones, mineral oil, dyes. The bottle is also eco friendly, being 100% recyclable and made from recycled plastic (25%).

Redken | Acidic Bonding Concentrate ABC Professional Conditioner, Repairing Action, For All Types of Damaged Hair, 300 ml

The brand Redken offers everyone its Acidic Bonding Concentrate professional conditioner with repairing action, ideal for all damaged hair that needs urgent and effective intervention in a few washes. This conditioner delicately nourishes the hair and ensures a healthy, shiny, soft appearance that lasts longer, making the color brighter and the hair more reinforced.

Garnier Fructis Hydra Curly Defining Conditioner for Wavy to Curly Hair with Bamboo Sap Extract, 200 ml

Finally, the store Garnier offers the Garnier Fructis Hydra curly conditioner, fortifying to define wavy and curly hair, thanks to the extract of bamboo sap. 96 hours of perfect curly hair, as per instrumental test if used together with the range of shampoo and conditioner, compared to just using the classic shampoo. To obtain full-bodied, defined, silky curls and say goodbye to the hated frizz effect forever. For each product sold that is part of a special project, “L’Oréal Italia will donate a contribution to RiCrediti to support microcredit projects and help many small Italian companies to get up and rebuild a better tomorrow“.

Which one do you use this product after each shampoo?