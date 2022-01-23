The victory of Sebastien Loeb In the Monte Carlo Rally 2022 has already entered history in several respects: the French M-Sport driver has in fact conquered the eighth success in the Principality rally – on a par with Sebastien Ogier – at the same time obtaining the 80th career victory, at the threshold of 48 years of age. Beyond that, Loeb has become the one who won the first rally of the new hybrid era, breaking a fast of personal affirmation that had lasted since the 2018 Rally de Catalunya. Yet, beyond all this, there is another consideration that does not must be underestimated, and that concerns its co-pilot Isabelle Galmiche. The latter, who replaced Loeb’s historic ‘colleague’ Daniel Elena, in fact achieved his first personal success in the WRC, right on his debut with the nine-time world champion.

A math teacher in everyday life, Galmiche made her debut in 2007, taking part in five other tests in 2013 and 2017, without following a continuous experience. In 2022, in one fell swoop, the Frenchwoman entered WRC history not only for her feat with Loeb, but also for a fact that concerns themixed crew in the World Rally Championship: a male driver and a female co-driver had not won an official stage since 1997when this event took place, curiously, precisely in Monte Carlo Rally of that year. Moreover, it was also an all-Italian couple who climbed the highest step of the podium, namely the one constituted by Pietro Liatti and Fabrizia Pons. While the driver from Biella took his first and only victory in the WRC at the wheel of the Subaru Impreza, Pons took the fifth and final victory in his career, which came after the historic all-female partnership with Michèle Mouton. The latter, moreover, were the first women to win a world rally stage, something that had never happened before Rally of Sanremo 1981. In addition to sharing the record of points conquered by both co-driver and driver – together with Jean-Claude Lefebvre – the Turin-born then participated in five editions of the Dakar, also alongside the Finnish Ari Vatanen in 2007. Finally, in her career, she won four Italian and three world titles, both for women.