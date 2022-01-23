Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- From the week of Monday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Plaza Sendero de Los Mochis vaccination center, the AstraZeneca booster dose against Covid-19 to adults left behind from 40 to 59 years of age of the entire municipality of Ahome.

It is worth mentioning that for the booster dose against this virus, people must be 5 months old after receiving the second dose of the biological and pre-register on the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

Likewise, the biological will be applied to adults who come for their second dose and the first dose to adults who decide to start their vaccination schedule.

For minors

At the Multiple Use Vaccination Center (CUM) in Los Mochis, from Thursday, January 27 to Saturday, January 29, 2022, the second dose will be given to adolescents in this city who turn 15 during 2022 and who are left behind after they turn 15 years old in 2022 and up to the age of 17 who are pending to receive the first or second dose. The biologic to be applied is Pfizer.

Approximately 5,100 vaccines will be applied for the second dose of adolescents who turn 15 years old during 2022, and 900 doses for lagging adolescents aged 15 to 17 years.

mobile brigades

On Monday, January 24 and Tuesday, January 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., a mobile shelter will go to rehabilitation centers and homes of prostrate people to apply the AstraZeneca biological to adults over 18 years of age.

From Tuesday to Thursday they will be vaccinated in El Fuerte

In order to complete or open schemes for people over 18 years of age, the Ministry of Welfare scheduled a new stage of vaccination against Covid-19 for the municipality of El Fuerte.

According to the schedule, on the first day (Tuesday, January 25) two vaccination modules will be enabled: one of them in Charay (Rehabilitation Center) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and in Mochicahui (Centro de of Rehabilitation) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; In both modules, 18-year-olds considered lagging, that is, those who are pending their first or second dose, be it AstraZeneca or Sinovac, as the case may be, will be served; to the population aged 40 and over who are waiting for their third dose of AstraZeneca (booster).

On Wednesday, January 26, it is scheduled to attend the municipal seat (Cread Rehabilitation Center) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; in Jahuara (Prostrations) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and in El Fuerte (Cadar Rehabilitation Center) from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In all these modules, those aged 18 and over who are waiting for their first or second dose, either AstraZeneca or Sinovac, and the population aged 40 and over who are awaiting their third dose of AstraZeneca (booster).

