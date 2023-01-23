Rallye Monte-Carlo was the debut WRC event for Cyril Abiteboul, new team principal of Hyundai Motorsport. A prestigious start for the stage of the race, but extremely hard for the result obtained by his team.

The third place achieved by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe sweetened a complicated weekend. Sure, not as difficult as last year’s …Read more

#WRC #Abiteboul #Toyota #reference #doesnt #worry