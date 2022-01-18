Finally here we are. The WRC 2022 will kick off this weekend with the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first of 13 events scheduled for this season. The most famous rally in the world will kick off on Thursday 20 January with the classic opening ceremony in Monte-Carlo, and then immediately open the dance with the first two specials, which will be held at night.

The 2022 World Rally will mark a revolution compared to the recent past, and for several reasons. The introduction of hybrid propulsion on the new Rally1 cars, which after 5 years replaced the WRC Plus. But also the part-time presence of Sébastien Ogier and Sébastien Loeb.

However, both of the most successful drivers in World Rally history will be at the start of the Monte-Carlo Rally with the specific intention of doing well and trying to win. Both will be without their historical co-drivers (Daniel Elena for Loeb and Julien Ingrassia for Ogier), both of whom have retired from motorsport over the past few weeks. So they will face a new challenge with Isabelle Galmiche and Benjamin Veillas on the asphalts that have seen them win and win over the last 15 years.

It is worth remembering that the Service Park is no longer located in Gap – the hometown of Sébastien Ogier – but in the port of Monte-Carlo. An evocative scenario already used in the past, but which now finds stable accommodation for all 4 days of competition at least for this edition.

The 2022 route

As always, this is the most unpredictable rally of the year in terms of weather conditions and, consequently, the conditions of the asphalt. Dry, wet asphalt, snow, ice. Sometimes several conditions in the same special stage put a strain on the crews, who will have to be very good at making the most suitable choice of tires to be able to fight for the victory and for the podium.

The race will start on Thursday 20. In the morning the shakedown of just over 2 kilometers, a test not valid for the general classification of the race reserved only for Rally1 cars as they are brand new. This was done to try to help the teams prepare the cars for the first ever hybrid Rally1 race.

In the evening, after the starting ceremony, here are the first two specials. We are talking about the only night ones, for a total of 38.45 kilometers in the dark on the Maritime Alps. The drivers, however, are now very familiar with the tests and, at least from this point of view, they shouldn’t have any major problems. On La Bollene Vesubie / Moulinet the pilots will face the famous Col de Turini at night.

Friday will be the scene of 6 special stages and will also be the longest day of the 4 races. These are two laps of three specials, repeated in the afternoon after having already tackled them in the morning. In the middle of the day the area dedicated to the tire change, but the Service will not be allowed.

Change of scenery for Saturday, with 92.46 kilometers to be completed and a total of 5 special stages. 3 will be disputed in the morning lap, while in the afternoon those to be done will be 2. Between the first 3 and 2 in the afternoon there will be the area dedicated to the tire change in Digne-les Bains.

On Sunday, however, there will be 4 special stages that will complete the race, which will last 296.03 timed kilometers and 17 special stages overall. The day will consist of 67.26 kilometers with the repetition of 2 specials. The last of these is scheduled for 12:18, or the Power Stage Briançonnet / Entrevaux. It should be noted that the first and third special stages of the day (it is the same) will be among the novelties, i.e. included in the 2022 route.

The challenges and points of interest

The 2022 edition will also be a true Monte-Carlo Rally. Unpredictable weather forecasts, asphalt that will present different conditions even in the same special. For this reason, the choice of tires and the interpretation of the race will make a big difference.

Another fundamental aspect in this edition will be related to reliability. The hybrid Rally1s will be at their first outing ever, at least as regards the official races, so there are many question marks around the new WRC protagonists and the curiosity to understand how they will go and how they will be driven by the drivers. These will not only have to drive them to the limit, but also manage them and understand when to recharge the batteries, so as to be able to have the energy of the 100 kW electric motor available at the right times (at the start and in some sections during the special stages).

Then there will be the third and final aspect that should not be underestimated by drivers and teams. On Friday and Saturday it will not be possible to take advantage of the classic half-day service. A singular choice by the organizers of the event, considering that the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 will be the first race in which we will see the new hybrid Rally1s used. The pilots, therefore, will be called to push, but without taking excessive risks. A mistake could be very costly from the point of view of the final result.

Specials and schedules of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022