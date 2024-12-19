Mixed martial arts (MMA) in Spain is great. Outside the country, the successes achieved in the UFC with Ilia Topuria, Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez this 2024 support the internal level of the sport. However, 2025 promises to continue in the wake of the successes achieved. The promoter WOW, of which Ilia Topuria is a shareholdertoreturns in style this year, with the idea of ​​surpassing the great previous season.

The first event, WOW 16will move to the north of the country, in Bilbao. This will be on February 15, and will take place at the Bilbao Arena. With a little more than a month of space, on March 29, WOW 17 will land in the Spanish capital to convert the Madrid Arena into a representation of the Roman Coliseum. In addition, all the events of this season (just like the last editions) will be broadcast live on ‘Movistar Plus+’ nationwide and ‘UFC Fight Pass‘ for the rest of the globe.

This window is essential for fighters, since they are directly under the umbrella of the UFC and can lead them to sign with the largest company in the world. This Friday, December 20, tickets for the Bilbao and Madrid billboards go on sale for those who want to enjoy the show live.

What’s more, WOW promises to make 2025 something great for sport, with minimum 10 events further. In addition to this first date in Madrid in March, there will be three other events in the Spanish capital. In April, it will be Seville’s turn, and other confirmed cities are Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Alicante and the Canary Islands. All this represents a growth of the sport that will be fundamental in the country, to establish itself as a world power within mixed martial arts.