The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has sued the media for “electoral interference” The Des Moines Registerfrom Iowa, and pollster Ann Selzer for publishing a survey before the presidential elections that predicted that Democrat Kamala Harris was going to win in the state.

The lawsuit also includes the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett. The Republican seeks “responsibilities” for the “blatant electoral interference” committed by the newspaper and the pollster, according to Fox News and NBC News.

A few days before the elections, the newspaper predicted that Harris would win in Iowa with a lead “of about three or four points.” Finally, the Republican ended up sweeping the state with more than 13 percentage points of advantage. According to Trump, this poll was “leaked and manipulated” to favor the Democrat.

The president’s lawyers argue that the survey violates the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act, and claim that the outlet engaged in “an unfair practice” that caused “substantial and unavoidable harm to consumers, who were not compensated.” “Although Selzer is not the only pollster who has engaged in this corrupt practice, she had a huge platform and a great opportunity to fool voters“, they emphasize.

With the lawsuit, Trump asks compensation for damagesan order prohibiting “deceptive practices” and forcing the defendants to reveal all the information they relied on to conduct the survey, according to Fox News.

The Republican already announced on Monday in his first official press conference after the elections that he would sue The Des Moines Register. Also, he once again attacked the media, to which he said “we must straighten out” because they are “dishonest and corrupt”.

This is not the first lawsuit that the Republican has filed against a media outlet. On December 14, the ABC network and its presenter George Stephanopoulos They agreed to pay him 15 million dollars to resolve a complaint for defamation for commenting on the case of the writer E. Jean Carroll.