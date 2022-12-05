The Mexican National Team was officially left without a coach after the elimination in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Gerardo Martino’s contract ended once the match in Saudi Arabia ended and both he and the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) decided not to renew the link.
During the last week, various names of technical directors have been mentioned as candidates to take over El Tri. According to some reports, such as that of David Faitelson, from the ESPN network, one of the most liked strategists to take on the project is Miguel Herrera, however, there is a group of Liga MX club owners who oppose it. her return.
Other names such as Guillermo Almada, current Mexican soccer champion with Pachuca, or Ignacio Ambriz, Toluca coach, have also sounded like possibilities to assume the position. However, it seems that this decision will be made once a thorough analysis of the four-year cycle that culminated in failure in the World Cup has been carried out.
Questioned about whether he would lead the Mexican National Team again, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, one of the most successful coaches in the history of Liga MX, ruled himself out before the media. Previously, “King Midas” had already positioned himself on the matter and had commented that he would never return to El Tri after how they treated him when he briefly took over the team in the qualifying round for the 2014 World Cup.
Vucetich was ruled out, but requested that the next coach of the Aztec team be precisely a Mexican coach.
“I’m ruled out. But I think there are Mexican people who can really participate and do things very well, we have very capable people, so we have to give it (the opportunity), we already had two experiences with foreign coaches in the last World Cups and now I think it’s time to give a Mexican coach the baton”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
During his brief tenure as coach of the Mexican National Team, Vucetich directed only two games. The experienced coach considered his departure from Tri as an “injustice.” Miguel Herrera replaced him on the tricolor bench and got the ticket to Brazil 2014 in the playoffs.
