His name is Dominik Livakovic, he is 27 years old, measures 1.88 and belongs to Dinamo Zagreb. He is already the history of Croatian football and in the annals of the World Cup he will also have his page after saving three penalties in the decisive round of 16 round against Japan. His prodigious performance ruined a Japanese team that weighed more throughout the afternoon. But he did not care about the previous plot. In the duel from 11 meters, he rose like a giant and shot his team to the quarterfinals, where they will meet Brazil. Only three goalkeepers had stopped three maximum penalties in the tie-breaker of a World Cup: precisely another Croatian, Danijel Subasic, for embittering Denmark in 2018, and the Portuguese Ricardo, who stopped England in 2006. Livakovic ascended to that throne on Monday.
This young man who does not reach 1.90 almost consecutively denied Minamino, Mitoma and Yoshida. He did not give an option or to reach the fifth turn. Only Asano beat him. On the Balkan side, Modric, Perisic and Kovacic, their most illustrious surnames, were no longer left to throw, however, they found from 11 meters the expertise and relief that they did not have throughout the session, very uncomfortable in the face of the Asian deployment. They only gave up the ruling to Livaja’s stick and a minute later Livakovic reappeared to settle the matter. Pasalic’s final goal sent Japan adrift.
Another trauma for the Japanese, who still do not reach the rooms, and above all in Doha, their cursed city, where they staged a “tragedy” in 1993 that they have not stopped remembering these days, when they ran out of the United States World Cup at the discount from the last meeting. They already have another one for the collection. The old Europe represented by the current runner-up survived all her attempts. Until Livakovic’s exhibition, the Balkans hung, above all, from Perisic. Little is known about Modric. The Real Madrid player lived on the edge of his last World Cup appearance, but he still has one penultimate bullet left. As always in his career.
From minute one, the clash throbbed to the Japanese rhythm, which from the outset exhibited a sample of its varied catalogue. The first part began behind and coming out like buckshot against, and ended up amassing possession. An unpredictable team. Capable of appearing in the books as the one who touched the least ball in a World Cup match (17.7% against Spain) since there are records (1966) as well as celebrating on the brink of rest after a while on touch. Thus came Maeda’s goal, who took advantage of the bankruptcy of the two Croatian central defenders. The veteran Lovren (33 years old) and the emerging Gvardiol (20) did not command within the area as they were demanded and the small Celtic attacker (1.73) made them pay.
Little of Modric
In one way or another, everything was going along the path that the Japanese wanted. What was known about Modric? Not much. Either he didn’t get the ball to him or he did it from behind. Half an hour it took him to filter a pass with the outside. The Balkans couldn’t find the trick for him in the afternoon and his best options came in a skid by Tomiyasu, who gave it to Perisic, and in an extension from the Tottenham left-hander that Kramaric didn’t catch. Unable to hurt the touch, they tried a couple of balls.
On the other shore, the Asians had not been slow to make a real threat. By minute three, Taniguchi already had a clear header, instantly Maeda harassed Livakovic, shortly after he missed a cross from Ito by a micron, and Kamada failed to place it at the long post. So when Lovren and Gvardiol had water, no one rubbed their eyes.
The Asian management plan was not this time as against Spain. There was no bolt, as Kamada demonstrated in the first action after the break. The second half, in fact, ran moved. There was plenty of football, but he did not lack a certain verve. There were still not too many signs from Croatia, although the runners-up didn’t need to warn. They just hit. He flew over an aerial ball that didn’t seem to be going anywhere and Perisic hit a powerful header to tie. The action multiplied the figure of the Tottenham left-hander compared to the rest. Modric barely left a shot from the front.
Detected the first Japanese escape route, Zlanko Dalic doubled the bet with the Osasunista Ante Budimir, a type of area, but that route did not work for him either and he corrected himself in extra time by retiring the Osasunista. Over time, he also did without Modric, Kovacic and Perisic, almost nothing. Without them he risked his beards in a denouement that needed a hero. On the side that he was, but a hero. That was Dominik Livakovic.
