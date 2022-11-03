United States.- France’s elegance! In the last hours they have gone viral first sports shoes designed for Horses! Yes, you read that right, a designer created the first equine sports shoe.

According to what was disclosed by different media, marcus floydowner of the brand Infinite Kustomzdecided to replicate the famous Jordan Air the 650 of the brand New Balance or the Addidas Yeezy 350to be used by horses.

The idea of ​​the designer Lexington, Kentucky, United Stateswas born after the tourism agency of his community contacted him to promote the races of the Breeders’ Cupequine competition that will take place next weekend.

That was how Floyd needed to buy a pair of Classic Jordans, unpick them and adapt them to a model created from a horse’s hoof. The seamstress and designer, with the help of his sewing machine, joined the adapted pieces and gave them the shape of a horse’s ankle and hoof without losing the original design.

It will be on November 12 of this year when the first sports shoes for horses will be available at auction at the Sneaker Ball, a fundraising event for different charities in central Kentucky.

After that, those who want to buy personalized sports shoes for their horses, will be able to buy them starting at $1,200 (23 thousand 500 Mexican pesos), depending on the complexity of the design.

The most expensive Nike sneakers in the world

In recent years, Nike tennis shoes have become so famous that there are even some that have been auctioned up to 2 million dollarsalthough most likely those who have acquired them do not use them to walk the streets with them, since they are authentic collector’s items due to their rarity or the material they are made of.

To date, the most expensive Nike sneakers in the world are the Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordanrapper design Drakeand whose price of 2 million dollars is based on the fact that they are gold plated. The small drawback is that each one weighs 22 kilograms.