November 3, 2022 09:19

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to ensure the supply of drinking water and to rehabilitate damaged energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

The Swiss Federal Council said in a statement that it had “adopted an action plan to mitigate the repercussions of the expected harsh winter for the population in Ukraine.”

The text states that “Switzerland will disburse a package of 100 million Swiss francs (dollar equivalent) for this purpose. These funds will be used in particular to finance projects aimed at quickly restoring the country’s energy infrastructure.” “Attacks directed against these infrastructures and supply networks in recent weeks have exacerbated the humanitarian situation for the affected population,” the Federal Council added. “Given the difficult situation in Ukraine, the country needs more international assistance…Switzerland’s dispatch of additional relief equipment (generators, pumps and water treatment plants) is under consideration,” the statement continued.

The government said it had asked parliament for $76 million to help cover the extra expenses.

Source: agencies