Carlos Alcantara He leaves behind the ‘failed’ film “Asu mare: los amigos” and returns to the cinema with “The Year of the Tiger”, the comedy distributed by Star (Disney company) and Cinecolor Peru, and produced by the Dominican studio Bou Group. Of course, ‘cachin’ He is not the only Peruvian star in this film, as the plot includes two great ex-stars of “Pataclaún”: Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres. La República spoke exclusively with these last two actors about this new project and about making an erotic production.

Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres meet for “The Year of the Tiger”, a comedy that hits Peruvian theaters on March 30. Photo: The Republic / Rodrigo Escurra

Would Wendy Ramos and Gonzales Torres make hot movies?

During the press conference of “Year of the Tiger”, this medium consulted Ramos and Torres if they would consider exploring other genres, such as horror, and if they would consider, perhaps, making some hot production. “I wanted to make a porn, but they haven’t called me,” said the popular Wendy Jeannette, clearly joking on the subject, although she later commented that she did have a somewhat suggestive proposal.

“They called me and (they told me) ‘For you to go out bathing, naked’ and I (said) ‘No, thanks'”, commented the creator of Red Ball. This moment was used by her co-star to drop an unexpected joke: “It’s like horror that too”unleashing the laughter of his colleague.

Joking aside, Wendy Ramos He does have some parameters to decide whether to participate in a project or let it pass: he wants to see the script, which character will play life and who else will participate. Even so, there are exceptions: “Unless (Pedro) Almodóvar calls. There (you just say) yes”.

What is “The Year of the Tiger” about?

“Year of the Tiger” is a “delicious comedy” (according to its official poster) that brings us closer to a restaurant on the brink of bankruptcy. The owners of the premises, played by Carlos Alcántara and Nashla Bogaert, will do everything possible to prevent debts from consuming them and keep the family legacy afloat. These attempts will lead viewers into a plot filled with laughter, tension, mystery, and blood.