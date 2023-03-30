Are tech companies moving too fast in releasing powerful AI technologies that could one day outpace humans?

That’s the conclusion of a well-known group of computer scientists and other tech industry figures like Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who are calling for a six-month pause to consider the risks.

Their petition posted Wednesday is a response to the recent release of GPT-4 by start-up OpenAI, a more advanced successor to its widely used chatbot ChatGPT, which in part spurred a race between tech giants Microsoft and Google to release similar apps.

WHAT DO THEY SAY?

The letter warns that artificial intelligence systems with “intelligence competitive with humans can pose serious risks to society and humanity,” from flooding the internet with misinformation and automating jobs, to more catastrophic future risks straight out of the realm of science fiction.

It says that in “recent months artificial intelligence labs are locked in a head-scratching race to develop and deploy more powerful digital minds that no one, not even their creators, can reliably understand, predict, or control.”

WHO SIGNED IT?

The petition was organized by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, which says confirmed signatories include Turing Award winner and artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio and other leading researchers at the technology like Stuart Russell and Gary Marcus. Others include Wozniak, former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a science-oriented advocacy group known for its warnings against humanity-ending nuclear war. .

Musk, who runs Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX, co-founded OpenAI and was among its early investors, has long expressed concern about the existential risks of artificial intelligence. A more surprising signatory is Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, maker of the Stable Diffusion artificial intelligence imager that partners with Amazon and competes with the similar OpenAI imager known as DALL-E.

WHICH IS THE ANSWER?

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to Wednesday’s requests for comment, but the letter already has many skeptics.

“A pause is a good idea, but the letter is confusing and doesn’t take regulatory issues seriously,” says James Grimmelmann, a professor of digital and information law at Cornell University. “It’s also very hypocritical for Elon Musk to sign on given how hard Tesla has fought liability for faulty artificial intelligence in its self-driving cars.”