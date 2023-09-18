Susy Diaz She is in the public eye for the new film that will be released inspired by her life ‘Una vedette en el Congreso’, where national actress Alicia Mercado plays the popular ‘Chuchi’. Along these lines, Díaz spoke with the América TV program ‘You are in all’ and highlighted that this film is not about her life, but about her time in the Congress of the Republic. He stressed that if she wanted to make a series about her personal and love life, she would have enough material to last a year.

“I watched it for 30 minutes and I laughed, I cried, there is drama, action, everything. “This film is not about my life because with all the ex-husbands I have had I would make a year-long series on Netflix.”he said between laughs.

